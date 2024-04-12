National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 514,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

