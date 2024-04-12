National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Cecil D. Conlee Sells 12,000 Shares

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.76 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

