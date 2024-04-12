National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Cecil D. Conlee Sells 12,000 Shares

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
National Beverage Price Performance
NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.76 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
