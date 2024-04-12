National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

