Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Shares Down 11%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

