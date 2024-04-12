NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.96

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.96 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 1,652 ($20.91), with a volume of 56284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,654 ($20.93).
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £776.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,468.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,618.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,614.53.
Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners
In other news, insider Pawan Dhir acquired 1,600 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($324.01). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.