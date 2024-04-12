NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.96

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.96 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 1,652 ($20.91), with a volume of 56284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,654 ($20.93).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £776.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,468.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,618.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,614.53.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners

In other news, insider Pawan Dhir acquired 1,600 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £256 ($324.01). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.