Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.80.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

