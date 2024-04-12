Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $92,024.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,550 shares of company stock worth $325,414 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

