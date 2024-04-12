NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,172,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

