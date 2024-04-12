Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

Netflix stock opened at $628.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

