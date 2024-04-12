Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $609.34 and last traded at $617.11. Approximately 797,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,293,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

