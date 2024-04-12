Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 17.6% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 270,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 349,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Nevada Copper Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$147 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

