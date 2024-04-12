Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.54.

NYSE NVRO opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.89. Nevro has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

