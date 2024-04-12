New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,969,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 2,603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
NWWCF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.