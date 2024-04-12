New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,969,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 2,603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

NWWCF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

