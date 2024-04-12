New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.87

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.98. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 75,526 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on New Found Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 144.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

