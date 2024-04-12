New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.64.

New Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

