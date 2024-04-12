New Gold (TSE:NGD) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

