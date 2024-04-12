NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.71. 1,714,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

