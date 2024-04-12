Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.490-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.72.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

