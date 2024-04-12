North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

Shares of NOA opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$23.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

