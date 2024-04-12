Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.45. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 888,386 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.54% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 635,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

