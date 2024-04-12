Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 0.6%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$75.12 and last traded at C$75.89. 1,166,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,343,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4836182 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. In related news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,604.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $109,899. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.