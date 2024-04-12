Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 18,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $415,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 1,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.