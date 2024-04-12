NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Insider Sells C$75,000,000.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5681818 EPS for the current year.
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
