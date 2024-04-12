NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $926.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $906.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $7,642,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.