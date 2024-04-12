Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 100,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,168,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 126.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

