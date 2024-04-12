Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.