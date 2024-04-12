Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of OPI stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($1.75). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

