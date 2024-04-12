Oil States International’s (OIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $394.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.56. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

About Oil States International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 270.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

