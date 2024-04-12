Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.