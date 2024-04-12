Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

