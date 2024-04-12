ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $64.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

