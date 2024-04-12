OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.59 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

