Oppenheimer Boosts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $80.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

