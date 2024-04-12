Oppenheimer Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.