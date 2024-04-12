Oppenheimer Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $85.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 76.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 415,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

