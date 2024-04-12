Oppenheimer Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $75.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,226. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

