Oppenheimer Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.75.

Shares of META stock opened at $523.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.44. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

