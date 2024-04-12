Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

