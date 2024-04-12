Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
