Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

