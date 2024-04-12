Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
NYSE ORC opened at $8.47 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
