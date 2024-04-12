Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 30th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC opened at $8.47 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

