Orchid (OXT) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $127.30 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00013226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,152.92 or 0.99854831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00119466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13822261 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,962,346.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.