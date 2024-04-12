Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSK opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

