P.A.W. Capital Corp Purchases 140,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. PLBY Group accounts for 0.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.27% of PLBY Group worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PLBY Group by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $0.98 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLBY

About PLBY Group

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.