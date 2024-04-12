Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $2,830,557. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Palomar by 26.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 89,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

