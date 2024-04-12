Paramount Global (PARA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Paramount Global Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

