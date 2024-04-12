Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $640.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $515.38.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $555.98 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.