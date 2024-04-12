Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. 16,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

