PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.51.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.
