PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PENN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,504,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

